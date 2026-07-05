Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Kamrul Islam Rabbi

bowler

Full name:Kamrul Islam Rabbi
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Rangpur Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches7959185
Innings111589083
Overs125.02186.3685.4251.3
Balls----
Maidens13339291
Runs504764638272195
Wickets8197123100
Avg6338.8131.1121.95
SR93.7566.5933.4415.09
Eco4.033.495.588.72
BB3754
4w01045
5w0220
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList aT20
Matches7959185
Innings141375229
Not outs5362416
Runs511104276142
Balls Faced2812143442124
Avg5.6610.939.8510.92
SR18.1443.7262.44114.51
Fours5107169
Fifties0300
Sixies233117
Highest25632638
Hundreds0000

Another Players

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Sammy, Daren

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