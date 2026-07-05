Kamrul Islam Rabbi
bowler
|Full name:
|Kamrul Islam Rabbi
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|95
|91
|85
|Innings
|11
|158
|90
|83
|Overs
|125.0
|2186.3
|685.4
|251.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|339
|29
|1
|Runs
|504
|7646
|3827
|2195
|Wickets
|8
|197
|123
|100
|Avg
|63
|38.81
|31.11
|21.95
|SR
|93.75
|66.59
|33.44
|15.09
|Eco
|4.03
|3.49
|5.58
|8.72
|BB
|3
|7
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|10
|4
|5
|5w
|0
|2
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|95
|91
|85
|Innings
|14
|137
|52
|29
|Not outs
|5
|36
|24
|16
|Runs
|51
|1104
|276
|142
|Balls Faced
|281
|2143
|442
|124
|Avg
|5.66
|10.93
|9.85
|10.92
|SR
|18.14
|43.72
|62.44
|114.51
|Fours
|5
|107
|16
|9
|Fifties
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|33
|11
|7
|Highest
|25
|63
|26
|38
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0