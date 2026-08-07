Kapil Dev Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Kapil Dev Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|1
|Innings
|10
|7
|1
|Overs
|132.0
|45.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|28
|6
|0
|Runs
|363
|184
|13
|Wickets
|13
|6
|3
|Avg
|27.92
|30.66
|4.33
|SR
|60.92
|45
|6
|Eco
|2.75
|4.08
|4.33
|BB
|4
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|7
|1
|Innings
|3
|3
|0
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|7
|14
|0
|Balls Faced
|20
|31
|0
|Avg
|2.33
|14
|0
|SR
|35
|45.16
|0
|Fours
|1
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|6
|8
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0