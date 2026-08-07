Kapil Dev Singh

Kapil Dev Singh

bowler

Full name:Kapil Dev Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Himachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches671
Innings1071
Overs132.045.03.0
Balls---
Maidens2860
Runs36318413
Wickets1363
Avg27.9230.664.33
SR60.92456
Eco2.754.084.33
BB423
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches671
Innings330
Not outs020
Runs7140
Balls Faced20310
Avg2.33140
SR3545.160
Fours110
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest680
Hundreds000

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