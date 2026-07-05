Karunadhipathi Diwaratne Wasala Mudiyanselage Sithara Hapuhinna
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Karunadhipathi Diwaratne Wasala Mudiyanselage Sithara Hapuhinna
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|7
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|7
|4
|Innings
|9
|7
|4
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|139
|153
|46
|Balls Faced
|220
|195
|50
|Avg
|15.44
|25.5
|11.5
|SR
|63.18
|78.46
|92
|Fours
|9
|21
|3
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|1
|Highest
|35
|51
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0