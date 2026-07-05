Karunadhipathi Diwaratne Wasala Mudiyanselage Sithara Hapuhinna

Karunadhipathi Diwaratne Wasala Mudiyanselage Sithara Hapuhinna

wicket keeper

Full name:Karunadhipathi Diwaratne Wasala Mudiyanselage Sithara Hapuhinna
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2023 Teams

Tamil Union Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches574
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches574
Innings974
Not outs010
Runs13915346
Balls Faced22019550
Avg15.4425.511.5
SR63.1878.4692
Fours9213
Fifties010
Sixies111
Highest355116
Hundreds000

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