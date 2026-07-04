Lasith Abeyratne

Lasith Abeyratne

wicket keeper

Full name:Lasith Abeyratne
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Dambulla Nsl

Kandy Royals

Tamil Union Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches978454
Innings832
Overs14.02.33.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs521713
Wickets310
Avg17.33170
SR28150
Eco3.716.84.33
BB210
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches978454
Innings1657045
Not outs1586
Runs55791385755
Balls Faced84581956695
Avg37.1922.3319.35
SR65.9670.8108.63
Fours4989155
Fifties2756
Sixies781817
Highest23410062
Hundreds1310

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