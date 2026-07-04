Lasith Abeyratne
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Lasith Abeyratne
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|97
|84
|54
|Innings
|8
|3
|2
|Overs
|14.0
|2.3
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|17
|13
|Wickets
|3
|1
|0
|Avg
|17.33
|17
|0
|SR
|28
|15
|0
|Eco
|3.71
|6.8
|4.33
|BB
|2
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|97
|84
|54
|Innings
|165
|70
|45
|Not outs
|15
|8
|6
|Runs
|5579
|1385
|755
|Balls Faced
|8458
|1956
|695
|Avg
|37.19
|22.33
|19.35
|SR
|65.96
|70.8
|108.63
|Fours
|498
|91
|55
|Fifties
|27
|5
|6
|Sixies
|78
|18
|17
|Highest
|234
|100
|62
|Hundreds
|13
|1
|0