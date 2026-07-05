Lokuge Kamesh Nirmal

Lokuge Kamesh Nirmal

wicket keeper

Full name:Lokuge Kamesh Nirmal
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Jaffna Nsl

Tamil Union Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172511
Innings210
Overs4.01.00
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs1250
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco350
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches172511
Innings281911
Not outs211
Runs632251205
Balls Faced989393183
Avg24.313.9420.5
SR63.963.86112.02
Fours50621
Fifties520
Sixies1354
Highest615739
Hundreds000

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