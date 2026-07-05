Lokuge Kamesh Nirmal
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Lokuge Kamesh Nirmal
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|25
|11
|Innings
|2
|1
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|12
|5
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|3
|5
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|25
|11
|Innings
|28
|19
|11
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|632
|251
|205
|Balls Faced
|989
|393
|183
|Avg
|24.3
|13.94
|20.5
|SR
|63.9
|63.86
|112.02
|Fours
|50
|6
|21
|Fifties
|5
|2
|0
|Sixies
|13
|5
|4
|Highest
|61
|57
|39
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0