Kashif Daud
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kashif Daud
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|16
|33
|42
|23
|Innings
|18
|15
|60
|41
|22
|Overs
|102.3
|39.5
|917.2
|296.4
|63.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|178
|23
|0
|Runs
|438
|297
|3090
|1475
|474
|Wickets
|15
|11
|126
|44
|20
|Avg
|29.2
|27
|24.52
|33.52
|23.7
|SR
|41
|21.72
|43.68
|40.45
|19.05
|Eco
|4.27
|7.45
|3.36
|4.97
|7.46
|BB
|3
|4
|12
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|16
|33
|42
|23
|Innings
|16
|13
|49
|28
|16
|Not outs
|6
|5
|10
|12
|6
|Runs
|282
|101
|596
|364
|108
|Balls Faced
|310
|69
|0
|411
|75
|Avg
|28.2
|12.62
|15.28
|22.75
|10.8
|SR
|90.96
|146.37
|0
|88.56
|144
|Fours
|19
|6
|0
|22
|7
|Fifties
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Sixies
|13
|6
|0
|14
|6
|Highest
|76
|28
|56
|76
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0