Kashif Daud

Kashif Daud

all rounder

Full name:Kashif Daud
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2026 Teams

United Arab Emirates

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1916334223
Innings1815604122
Overs102.339.5917.2296.463.3
Balls-----
Maidens100178230
Runs43829730901475474
Wickets15111264420
Avg29.22724.5233.5223.7
SR4121.7243.6840.4519.05
Eco4.277.453.364.977.46
BB341244
4w01111
5w001100
10w00200

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1916334223
Innings1613492816
Not outs6510126
Runs282101596364108
Balls Faced31069041175
Avg28.212.6215.2822.7510.8
SR90.96146.37088.56144
Fours1960227
Fifties20120
Sixies1360146
Highest7628567628
Hundreds00000

Another Players

Raza, Ahmed

Raza, Ahmed

John, Figy

John, Figy

Lakra, Aryan

Lakra, Aryan

Shetty, Adhitya

Shetty, Adhitya

Keswani, Nilansh

Keswani, Nilansh

Khan, Matiullah

Khan, Matiullah

Shah, Khalid

Shah, Khalid

Khan, Aayan

Khan, Aayan

Tandon, Ansh

Tandon, Ansh

Nawaz, Fahad

Nawaz, Fahad