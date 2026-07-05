Keenan Vieira
batsman
|Full name:
|Keenan Vieira
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|8
|Innings
|3
|6
|Overs
|13.0
|33.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|51
|151
|Wickets
|1
|6
|Avg
|51
|25.16
|SR
|78
|33.16
|Eco
|3.92
|4.55
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|8
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|1
|2
|Runs
|147
|60
|Balls Faced
|306
|65
|Avg
|29.4
|15
|SR
|48.03
|92.3
|Fours
|25
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|41
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0