Keenan Vieira

Keenan Vieira

batsman

Full name:Keenan Vieira
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2025 Teams

Garden Route Badgers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches48
Innings36
Overs13.033.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs51151
Wickets16
Avg5125.16
SR7833.16
Eco3.924.55
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches48
Innings66
Not outs12
Runs14760
Balls Faced30665
Avg29.415
SR48.0392.3
Fours254
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest4123
Hundreds00

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