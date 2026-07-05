Kelly Smuts
batsman
|Full name:
|Kelly Smuts
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|112
|86
|54
|Innings
|111
|50
|30
|Overs
|1059.2
|278.0
|78.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|271
|16
|1
|Runs
|3202
|1208
|594
|Wickets
|122
|46
|29
|Avg
|26.24
|26.26
|20.48
|SR
|52.09
|36.26
|16.13
|Eco
|3.02
|4.34
|7.61
|BB
|13
|5
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|0
|5w
|6
|1
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|112
|86
|54
|Innings
|183
|80
|49
|Not outs
|18
|8
|13
|Runs
|5551
|1689
|755
|Balls Faced
|9305
|1951
|628
|Avg
|33.64
|23.45
|20.97
|SR
|59.65
|86.57
|120.22
|Fours
|717
|162
|57
|Fifties
|26
|10
|3
|Sixies
|58
|27
|22
|Highest
|170
|90
|64
|Hundreds
|14
|0
|0