Kelly Smuts

Kelly Smuts

batsman

Full name:Kelly Smuts
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2026 Teams

Garden Route Badgers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1128654
Innings1115030
Overs1059.2278.078.0
Balls---
Maidens271161
Runs32021208594
Wickets1224629
Avg26.2426.2620.48
SR52.0936.2616.13
Eco3.024.347.61
BB1353
4w300
5w610
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1128654
Innings1838049
Not outs18813
Runs55511689755
Balls Faced93051951628
Avg33.6423.4520.97
SR59.6586.57120.22
Fours71716257
Fifties26103
Sixies582722
Highest1709064
Hundreds1400

Another Players

Valli, Yaseen

Valli, Yaseen

Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Moletsane, Pheku

Moletsane, Pheku

Malife, Liabona

Malife, Liabona

Tait, Stephan

Tait, Stephan

Walters, Basheeru

Walters, Basheeru

America, Hershell Bradley

America, Hershell Bradley

Kaber, Thomas

Kaber, Thomas

du Plessis, Jean

du Plessis, Jean

Piedt, Marcello

Piedt, Marcello