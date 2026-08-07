Kelvin Deso

Kelvin Deso

batsman

Full name:Kelvin Deso

Teams

2026 Teams

Seychelles

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings66
Overs14.014.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs129129
Wickets22
Avg64.564.5
SR4242
Eco9.219.21
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings99
Not outs33
Runs7878
Balls Faced119119
Avg1313
SR65.5465.54
Fours44
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest3030
Hundreds00

Another Players

Naidoo, Krishna

Naidoo, Krishna

Silva, Rashen De

Silva, Rashen De

Madusanka, Stephen Koralalage Don Themeera

Madusanka, Stephen Koralalage Don Themeera

Islam, Md Mazharul

Islam, Md Mazharul

Rajapaksha, Thiwanka

Rajapaksha, Thiwanka

Rocket, Shoail Rana

Rocket, Shoail Rana

Hirani, Lalji

Hirani, Lalji

Sundaram, Shanmuga

Sundaram, Shanmuga

Rukmal

Rukmal

Tandavel, Sujarikhan

Tandavel, Sujarikhan