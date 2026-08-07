Kelvin Deso
batsman
|Full name:
|Kelvin Deso
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|14.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|129
|129
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|64.5
|64.5
|SR
|42
|42
|Eco
|9.21
|9.21
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|9
|9
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|78
|78
|Balls Faced
|119
|119
|Avg
|13
|13
|SR
|65.54
|65.54
|Fours
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|30
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0