Kenneth Dember

Kenneth Dember

all rounder

Full name:Kenneth Dember

Teams

2025 Teams

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches157
Innings247
Overs371.147.3
Balls--
Maidens535
Runs1141220
Wickets353
Avg32.673.33
SR63.6295
Eco3.074.63
BB92
4w10
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches157
Innings274
Not outs32
Runs17721
Balls Faced60053
Avg7.3710.5
SR29.539.62
Fours180
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest258
Hundreds00

Another Players

Jeremiah, Johann

Jeremiah, Johann

Matthew, Mervin

Matthew, Mervin

Walcott, Tevyn

Walcott, Tevyn

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick

Robinson, Jerlani

Robinson, Jerlani

Solozano, Jeremy

Solozano, Jeremy

Emmanuel, Craig

Emmanuel, Craig

Hector, Donwell

Hector, Donwell

Allen, Ian

Allen, Ian

Ambris, Sunil

Ambris, Sunil