Kenneth Dember
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kenneth Dember
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|7
|Innings
|24
|7
|Overs
|371.1
|47.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|53
|5
|Runs
|1141
|220
|Wickets
|35
|3
|Avg
|32.6
|73.33
|SR
|63.62
|95
|Eco
|3.07
|4.63
|BB
|9
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|15
|7
|Innings
|27
|4
|Not outs
|3
|2
|Runs
|177
|21
|Balls Faced
|600
|53
|Avg
|7.37
|10.5
|SR
|29.5
|39.62
|Fours
|18
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|25
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0