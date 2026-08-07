Kervin R Ebanks

Kervin R Ebanks

bowler

Full name:Kervin R Ebanks
Nationality:Cayman islands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Cayman

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs104104
Wickets11
Avg104104
SR6666
Eco9.459.45
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings44
Not outs00
Runs1515
Balls Faced2727
Avg3.753.75
SR55.5555.55
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest88
Hundreds00

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