Kervin R Ebanks
bowler
|Full name:
|Kervin R Ebanks
|Nationality:
|Cayman islands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|104
|104
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|104
|104
|SR
|66
|66
|Eco
|9.45
|9.45
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|15
|15
|Balls Faced
|27
|27
|Avg
|3.75
|3.75
|SR
|55.55
|55.55
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0