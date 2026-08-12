Keshara Nuwantha

Keshara Nuwantha

bowler

Full name:Keshara Nuwantha
Nationality:Sri lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Sri Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches55
Innings85
Overs109.225.0
Balls--
Maidens122
Runs319126
Wickets178
Avg18.7615.75
SR38.5818.75
Eco2.915.04
BB84
4w01
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches55
Innings72
Not outs00
Runs3810
Balls Faced8411
Avg5.425
SR45.2390.9
Fours41
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest1810
Hundreds00

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