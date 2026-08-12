Keshara Nuwantha
bowler
|Full name:
|Keshara Nuwantha
|Nationality:
|Sri lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|8
|5
|Overs
|109.2
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|12
|2
|Runs
|319
|126
|Wickets
|17
|8
|Avg
|18.76
|15.75
|SR
|38.58
|18.75
|Eco
|2.91
|5.04
|BB
|8
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|7
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|38
|10
|Balls Faced
|84
|11
|Avg
|5.42
|5
|SR
|45.23
|90.9
|Fours
|4
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|18
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0