Kevin D Almeida

Kevin D Almeida

batsman

Full name:Kevin D Almeida
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Negombo CC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches83
Innings30
Overs4.00
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs20
Wickets10
Avg20
SR240
Eco0.50
BB10
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches83
Innings123
Not outs10
Runs31446
Balls Faced68953
Avg28.5415.33
SR45.5786.79
Fours447
Fifties20
Sixies40
Highest7532
Hundreds00

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