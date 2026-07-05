Kevin D Almeida
batsman
|Full name:
|Kevin D Almeida
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|8
|3
|Innings
|3
|0
|Overs
|4.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|Wickets
|1
|0
|Avg
|2
|0
|SR
|24
|0
|Eco
|0.5
|0
|BB
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|8
|3
|Innings
|12
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|314
|46
|Balls Faced
|689
|53
|Avg
|28.54
|15.33
|SR
|45.57
|86.79
|Fours
|44
|7
|Fifties
|2
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|75
|32
|Hundreds
|0
|0