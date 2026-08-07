Khan Md Yousuf Ali

Khan Md Yousuf Ali

bowler

Full name:Khan Md Yousuf Ali
Nationality:Qatar

Teams

2023 Teams

Qatar

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches131
Innings131
Overs1.013.11.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs156315
Wickets010
Avg0630
SR0790
Eco154.7815
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches131
Innings020
Not outs020
Runs010
Balls Faced020
Avg000
SR0500
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest010
Hundreds000

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A, Mohammed Irshad E

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