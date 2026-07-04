Khondokar Mohammad Rajin Saleh Alam
batsman
|Full name:
|Khondokar Mohammad Rajin Saleh Alam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|43
|148
|140
|1
|Innings
|16
|19
|58
|54
|0
|Overs
|73.0
|89.5
|260.3
|245.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|1
|27
|5
|0
|Runs
|268
|459
|942
|1251
|0
|Wickets
|2
|15
|9
|38
|0
|Avg
|134
|30.6
|104.66
|32.92
|0
|SR
|219
|35.93
|173.66
|38.68
|0
|Eco
|3.67
|5.1
|3.61
|5.1
|0
|BB
|1
|4
|2
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|24
|43
|148
|140
|1
|Innings
|46
|43
|256
|138
|1
|Not outs
|2
|1
|21
|10
|0
|Runs
|1141
|1005
|8481
|3153
|11
|Balls Faced
|3182
|1833
|0
|0
|16
|Avg
|25.93
|23.92
|36.08
|24.63
|11
|SR
|35.85
|54.82
|0
|0
|68.75
|Fours
|138
|94
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|7
|6
|44
|14
|0
|Sixies
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|89
|108
|201
|108
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|18
|5
|0