Khondokar Mohammad Rajin Saleh Alam

Khondokar Mohammad Rajin Saleh Alam

batsman

Full name:Khondokar Mohammad Rajin Saleh Alam
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Asia Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches24431481401
Innings161958540
Overs73.089.5260.3245.00
Balls-----
Maidens512750
Runs26845994212510
Wickets2159380
Avg13430.6104.6632.920
SR21935.93173.6638.680
Eco3.675.13.615.10
BB14240
4w01010
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches24431481401
Innings46432561381
Not outs2121100
Runs114110058481315311
Balls Faced318218330016
Avg25.9323.9236.0824.6311
SR35.8554.820068.75
Fours13894000
Fifties7644140
Sixies53000
Highest8910820110811
Hundreds011850

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