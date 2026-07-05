International career

Khurram Manzoor was born on June 10, 1986, in Karachi, Pakistan. He started playing cricket at local clubs and schools at a young age. His right-handed batting and skill against spin bowling helped him stand out early.

Manzoor plays as an opening batter for Pakistan. He is known for staying calm during tough situations and helping the team build its innings. His ability to handle spin bowling suits the conditions in the subcontinent.

As captain of Karachi Blues, Manzoor praised the team’s unity after winning the Pakistan Cricket League title. He noted that even without big names, the players worked hard and supported each other to achieve success.

2007: Khurram Manzoor first represented Pakistan in the 5th One Day International (ODI) against Zimbabwe in Sheikhupura.

2008: Made his official ODI debut versus Bangladesh on January 4. Played several ODIs, the last ODI was on January 24, 2009, against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

2009: Debuted in Test cricket on February 21 against Sri Lanka in Karachi. Played seven Test matches in total and scored three half-centuries.

Between 2009 and 2014: Played for Pakistan A against West Indies A, scoring three centuries in two Test matches. This led to his inclusion in Pakistan’s Test squad for the New Zealand series.

2013 (approximate): Scored his first Test century against South Africa in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

2014: Played his last Test match against Sri Lanka on August 14. Later that year, selectors removed him from the national team due to lack of progress.

2016: Made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut against India on February 27 during the Asia Cup. Played his last T20I on March 2, 2016, against Bangladesh.

Leagues Participation

Khurram Manzoor took part in the Pakistan Super League, representing two different teams during his career. He played for Karachi Kings in 2017 and later joined Quetta Gladiators in 2020. These stints allowed him to compete at a high level in Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

Pakistan Super League

Khurram Manzoor played for Karachi Kings in the second season of the Pakistan Super League in 2017. Later, he joined Quetta Gladiators in the 2020 season. In a match on March 16, 2020, Manzoor scored 63 runs from 40 balls. His performance helped Quetta Gladiators win against Karachi Kings by five wickets. He partnered well with Shane Watson, which was important for the team's victory.

Year Team Notes 2017 Karachi Kings Played in the second season of the Pakistan Super League 2020 Quetta Gladiators Scored 63 runs in a match that ended in a five-wicket win

Domestic career

Khurram Manzoor began his domestic career at 16 years old. In his first first-class match against Peshawar, he scored 73 runs. After a short break, he returned in the 2004-05 season to play for Karachi Whites. He scored nearly 500 runs and made two centuries that season. This helped him get closer to joining the national team, as Pakistan needed strong opening batsmen.

He bats right-handed and can also bowl off-spin. Manzoor played for many teams, including Karachi Blues, Karachi Whites, Karachi Dolphins, Karachi Zebras, and Sindh. His consistent performance kept him noticed in domestic cricket. In 2017, he scored the most runs in the Regional One Day Cup with 395 runs. He was also the top scorer for Sindh in the 2017 Pakistan Cup.

In 2018, while playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistan Cup, he scored 190 runs without getting out, his highest score in List A cricket. He scored another century in the next match. He ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 393 runs. He also scored the most runs in the 2018-19 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, with 886 runs in eight matches.

In 2019, during the Pakistan Cup, he scored 168 runs in one match, the highest in that tournament. He played for Punjab and Sindh in domestic games. By 2023, Manzoor had scored 7,922 runs in 166 List A matches, including 27 centuries, with an average of 53.52.

He stayed active in T20 matches and played for Karachi Whites as late as March 2025.

Records and achievements

Khurram Manzoor has many important achievements in his cricket career. He reached key milestones in both international and domestic matches. His strong performances helped teams win titles and showed his skill as a reliable batsman.

Here are some records and achievements by year:

2013: Scored his first ODI century against Zimbabwe in November.

2015: Played a strong Test innings against Sri Lanka.

2017: Scored the highest points in the Regional One Day Cup with 395 runs.

2017: Was the top scorer for Sindh in the Pakistan Cup with 227 runs in four matches.

2018: Made his highest List A score, 190 runs without losing his wicket, against Punjab on April 28.

2018-19: Led the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy with 886 runs in eight matches.

2019: Scored 168 runs from 116 balls in the final group match of the Pakistan Cup, the highest individual score of the tournament.

Personal life

Khurram Manzoor keeps his personal life private. Information about his family and home life is limited, as he prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Finance

Khurram Manzoor’s estimated net worth is about $1 million.

Family

Details about his wife or children are not publicly known.

Scandals

In 2023, Manzoor caused some attention when he said that the cricket quality in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is better than in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Fans

Khurram Manzoor does not have a public Instagram account.