Riboklang Dilin Hynniewta
bowler
|Full name:
|Riboklang Dilin Hynniewta
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|3
|Overs
|9.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|74
|Wickets
|0
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Eco
|8.07
|BB
|0
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|43
|Balls Faced
|179
|Avg
|10.75
|SR
|24.02
|Fours
|4
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|11
|Hundreds
|0