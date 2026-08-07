Riboklang Dilin Hynniewta

Riboklang Dilin Hynniewta

bowler

Full name:Riboklang Dilin Hynniewta
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList a
Matches4
Innings3
Overs9.1
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs74
Wickets0
Avg0
SR0
Eco8.07
BB0
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueList a
Matches4
Innings4
Not outs0
Runs43
Balls Faced179
Avg10.75
SR24.02
Fours4
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest11
Hundreds0

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