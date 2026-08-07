Kshitiz Sharma
batsman
|Full name:
|Kshitiz Sharma
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|20
|24
|Innings
|11
|6
|9
|Overs
|92.2
|46.0
|24.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|2
|0
|Runs
|338
|237
|170
|Wickets
|5
|4
|5
|Avg
|67.6
|59.25
|34
|SR
|110.8
|69
|28.8
|Eco
|3.66
|5.15
|7.08
|BB
|5
|2
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|20
|24
|Innings
|18
|17
|19
|Not outs
|0
|3
|5
|Runs
|665
|444
|385
|Balls Faced
|1278
|519
|336
|Avg
|36.94
|31.71
|27.5
|SR
|52.03
|85.54
|114.58
|Fours
|79
|37
|41
|Fifties
|3
|2
|3
|Sixies
|6
|14
|14
|Highest
|118
|109
|65
|Hundreds
|2
|1
|0