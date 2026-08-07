Kshitiz Sharma

Kshitiz Sharma

batsman

Full name:Kshitiz Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Delhi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches102024
Innings1169
Overs92.246.024.0
Balls---
Maidens1120
Runs338237170
Wickets545
Avg67.659.2534
SR110.86928.8
Eco3.665.157.08
BB522
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches102024
Innings181719
Not outs035
Runs665444385
Balls Faced1278519336
Avg36.9431.7127.5
SR52.0385.54114.58
Fours793741
Fifties323
Sixies61414
Highest11810965
Hundreds210

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