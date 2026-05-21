Indian Premier League
Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
Indian Premier League
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
229
CSK
140
bowler
|Full name:
|Kuldip Yadav
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|3
|Innings
|4
|1
|3
|Overs
|60.0
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|1
|0
|Runs
|296
|39
|84
|Wickets
|5
|1
|2
|Avg
|59.2
|39
|42
|SR
|72
|54
|27
|Eco
|4.93
|4.33
|9.33
|BB
|3
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|1
|3
|Innings
|5
|0
|1
|Not outs
|2
|0
|1
|Runs
|13
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|52
|0
|4
|Avg
|4.33
|0
|0
|SR
|25
|0
|0
|Fours
|3
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
GT
229
CSK
140