Kuldip Yadav

Kuldip Yadav

bowler

Full name:Kuldip Yadav
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Chennai Super Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches313
Innings413
Overs60.09.09.0
Balls---
Maidens510
Runs2963984
Wickets512
Avg59.23942
SR725427
Eco4.934.339.33
BB311
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches313
Innings501
Not outs201
Runs1300
Balls Faced5204
Avg4.3300
SR2500
Fours300
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest900
Hundreds000

Kuldip Yadav Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultGujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

229

CSK

CSK

140

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