Shivank Vashisth
bowler
|Full name:
|Shivank Vashisth
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|16
|14
|Innings
|8
|16
|14
|Overs
|123.4
|135.0
|43.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|16
|2
|0
|Runs
|432
|665
|255
|Wickets
|11
|15
|20
|Avg
|39.27
|44.33
|12.75
|SR
|67.45
|54
|12.9
|Eco
|3.49
|4.92
|5.93
|BB
|6
|2
|5
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|16
|14
|Innings
|8
|7
|4
|Not outs
|3
|0
|1
|Runs
|138
|136
|19
|Balls Faced
|387
|179
|25
|Avg
|27.6
|19.42
|6.33
|SR
|35.65
|75.97
|76
|Fours
|14
|16
|0
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|38
|55
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0