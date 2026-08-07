Shivank Vashisth

Shivank Vashisth

bowler

Full name:Shivank Vashisth
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Delhi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51614
Innings81614
Overs123.4135.043.0
Balls---
Maidens1620
Runs432665255
Wickets111520
Avg39.2744.3312.75
SR67.455412.9
Eco3.494.925.93
BB625
4w001
5w101
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51614
Innings874
Not outs301
Runs13813619
Balls Faced38717925
Avg27.619.426.33
SR35.6575.9776
Fours14160
Fifties020
Sixies101
Highest38557
Hundreds000

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