International career

Priyansh Arya (born January 18, 2001, in Delhi) is an Indian cricketer. He bats left-handed and plays as an opener. Although he did not play in the U19 World Cup, Priyansh joined the India 'A' U-19 team in 2019. He was part of a quadrangular series led by captain Nehal Wadhera. Other players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, and Dhruv Juwel also played in the same series.

2019: Played for India 'A' U-19 in a quadrangular series with notable players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi.

Leagues Participation

Priyansh Arya has played in important domestic cricket leagues. He took part in the Delhi Premier League and the Indian Premier League. In these leagues, he proved his abilities and gained more recognition in professional cricket.

Indian Premier League

In the IPL 2025 auction, Priyansh Arya was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs. 3.80 crores after a bidding fight with Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 23-year-old all-rounder entered the auction with a base price of Rs. 30 lakhs. He was placed in Set 38 with other uncapped all-rounders. Priyansh became one of the highest-priced lesser-known talents in the auction.He justified his price tag in his debut season, scoring 475 runs in 17 matches with a phenomenal strike rate of 179.25, including a record-breaking 39-ball century against Chennai Super Kings.

For the 2026 season, Priyansh Arya has been retained by Punjab Kings for Rs. 3.80 crores.

Year Team Notes 2025 Punjab Kings Bought for Rs. 3.80 crores after a bidding fight with Royal Challengers Bangalore. 2026 Punjab Kings Enters the season as one of the league's most dangerous openers.

Delhi Premier League

Priyansh Arya, a 23-year-old left-handed batter from Delhi, made a huge impact in the Delhi Premier League 2024. Playing for the South Delhi Superstarz, he displayed his fearless aggression and remarkable consistency. His standout moment came when he scored 120 runs off 50 balls, including six sixes in a single over, which became one of the tournament’s defining highlights.

In the DPL, Arya accumulated over 576 runs at an impressive average of 96, with two centuries. His quick scoring and composure under pressure made him a key performer. Arya’s remarkable performance has caught the attention of cricket scouts and fans, marking him as a rising star ready for bigger challenges.

Year Team Notes 2024 South Delhi Superstarz Scored over 576 runs at an average of 96, including two centuries.

Domestic career

Priyansh Arya began his domestic career with Delhi in 2021. Before that, he played for the India A Under-19 team in 2019. Arya had a great start in the Delhi Premier League. He scored 57 runs off 30 balls against Old Delhi 6 and followed it up with 82 runs off 51 balls against Central Delhi Kings, hitting seven sixes.

He continued to perform well, scoring 53 in 32 balls against East Delhi Strikers, 107 in 55 balls against Old Delhi 6, and 88 in 42 balls against Central Delhi. In a standout match, Arya helped his team, South Delhi Superstarz, post 308/5 against North Delhi Strikers. He contributed 120 runs off 50 balls, hitting six sixes in one over.

His strong domestic performances led to a spot in the Delhi squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arya scored 102 runs off 43 balls, with five fours and ten sixes, against Uttar Pradesh. In the 2023-24 season, he was the top scorer for Delhi, with 222 runs in seven matches. Arya’s consistent performances have made him a rising star in Indian cricket.

Records and achievements

Priyansh Arya has achieved several remarkable feats in his cricket career. Here are his major records and achievements:

Delhi Premier League 2024: Scored 120 runs off 50 balls against North Delhi Strikers, hitting six sixes in one over.

World Record: Set a new world record for the highest partnership in T20 cricket with Ayush Badoni. Together, they scored 286 runs, with Badoni making 165 runs from 55 balls and Arya scoring 120 runs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Scored 102 runs off 43 balls against Uttar Pradesh, hitting five fours and ten sixes.

Delhi Premier League 2024: Was the top run-scorer with 576 runs in 8 matches, with an average of 82.29 and a strike rate of 195.25.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24: Was the leading scorer for Delhi, with 222 runs in seven matches.

Personal life

Priyansh Arya is known for his cricket skills, but he also has a personal side that has gained attention.

Favorite TV Show

Priyansh Arya enjoys watching the TV show Friends. He is particularly fond of the character Joey and uses the famous line "How you doin" from the show in his Instagram bio.

Family

Priyansh Arya’s father, Pawan Arya, works as a teacher at Government Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Delhi. His mother, Radha Bala Arya, is also a teacher.

Finance

Priyansh Arya’s exact financial details are not well known. However, in November 2024, reports confirmed that Punjab Kings bought him for ₹3.8 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

Fans

Priyansh Arya gained attention during the 2024 Delhi Premier League. He became the first player in the tournament to hit six sixes in one over. His performances led to a growing fan following. After joining Punjab Kings for the IPL, his popularity only increased. Fans are excited to see him play at a bigger level.