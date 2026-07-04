Kumbirayi Charles Phiri

Kumbirayi Charles Phiri

all rounder

Full name:Kumbirayi Charles Phiri

Teams

2023 Teams

Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches11
Innings21
Not outs00
Runs52
Balls Faced85
Avg2.52
SR62.540
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest52
Hundreds00

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