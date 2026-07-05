Kyle Nipper
bowler
|Full name:
|Kyle Nipper
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|84
|114
|57
|Innings
|132
|103
|52
|Overs
|1806.2
|719.5
|164.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|361
|27
|0
|Runs
|5768
|3232
|1093
|Wickets
|194
|126
|57
|Avg
|29.73
|25.65
|19.17
|SR
|55.86
|34.27
|17.29
|Eco
|3.19
|4.48
|6.65
|BB
|9
|5
|4
|4w
|10
|6
|2
|5w
|6
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|84
|114
|57
|Innings
|135
|104
|51
|Not outs
|21
|23
|10
|Runs
|3895
|2638
|913
|Balls Faced
|6436
|3137
|862
|Avg
|34.16
|32.56
|22.26
|SR
|60.51
|84.09
|105.91
|Fours
|541
|241
|86
|Fifties
|23
|14
|2
|Sixies
|17
|35
|21
|Highest
|151
|118
|77
|Hundreds
|6
|4
|0