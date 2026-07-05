Kyle Nipper

Kyle Nipper

bowler

Full name:Kyle Nipper
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Kwazulu Natal Inland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8411457
Innings13210352
Overs1806.2719.5164.2
Balls---
Maidens361270
Runs576832321093
Wickets19412657
Avg29.7325.6519.17
SR55.8634.2717.29
Eco3.194.486.65
BB954
4w1062
5w610
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches8411457
Innings13510451
Not outs212310
Runs38952638913
Balls Faced64363137862
Avg34.1632.5622.26
SR60.5184.09105.91
Fours54124186
Fifties23142
Sixies173521
Highest15111877
Hundreds640

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