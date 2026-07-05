Lahiru Abeysinghe
bowler
|Full name:
|Lahiru Abeysinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|6
|Innings
|5
|3
|4
|Overs
|46.4
|9.0
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|11
|0
|0
|Runs
|152
|48
|70
|Wickets
|2
|0
|2
|Avg
|76
|0
|35
|SR
|140
|0
|30
|Eco
|3.25
|5.33
|7
|BB
|1
|0
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|6
|Innings
|5
|3
|4
|Not outs
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|18
|21
|27
|Balls Faced
|57
|40
|17
|Avg
|6
|7
|13.5
|SR
|31.57
|52.5
|158.82
|Fours
|1
|2
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|11
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0