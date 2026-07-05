Lahiru Abeysinghe

Lahiru Abeysinghe

bowler

Full name:Lahiru Abeysinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2026 Teams

Sri Lanka

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches436
Innings534
Overs46.49.010.0
Balls---
Maidens1100
Runs1524870
Wickets202
Avg76035
SR140030
Eco3.255.337
BB102
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches436
Innings534
Not outs202
Runs182127
Balls Faced574017
Avg6713.5
SR31.5752.5158.82
Fours124
Fifties000
Sixies200
Highest101111
Hundreds000

Another Players

Lakshan, Lasith

Lakshan, Lasith

Daniel, Shavon

Daniel, Shavon

Ranatunga, Duvindu

Ranatunga, Duvindu

Kalindu, Hettiarachchi Chilan

Kalindu, Hettiarachchi Chilan

Jayawardena, Sadeesh

Jayawardena, Sadeesh

Dinusha, Sonal

Dinusha, Sonal

Rajapakse, Vishwa

Rajapakse, Vishwa

Thewmika, Vihas

Thewmika, Vihas

Pathiraja, Pawan

Pathiraja, Pawan

Liyanarachchi, Abhishek

Liyanarachchi, Abhishek