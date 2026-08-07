Lakshay Kumar Thareja
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Lakshay Kumar Thareja
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|4
|2
|Innings
|3
|3
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|1
|Runs
|26
|87
|11
|Balls Faced
|111
|149
|11
|Avg
|13
|43.5
|11
|SR
|23.42
|58.38
|100
|Fours
|3
|6
|1
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|13
|53
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0