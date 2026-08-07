Lakshay Kumar Thareja

Lakshay Kumar Thareja

wicket keeper

Full name:Lakshay Kumar Thareja
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Delhi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches242
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches242
Innings332
Not outs111
Runs268711
Balls Faced11114911
Avg1343.511
SR23.4258.38100
Fours361
Fifties010
Sixies000
Highest13537
Hundreds000

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