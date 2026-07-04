Lakshitha Rasanjana Manasinghe
bowler
|Full name:
|Lakshitha Rasanjana Manasinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|18
|18
|Innings
|68
|17
|14
|Overs
|971.1
|102.1
|32.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|97
|7
|0
|Runs
|3775
|461
|231
|Wickets
|129
|22
|10
|Avg
|29.26
|20.95
|23.1
|SR
|45.17
|27.86
|19.3
|Eco
|3.88
|4.51
|7.18
|BB
|9
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|11
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|36
|18
|18
|Innings
|48
|12
|11
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|1121
|132
|109
|Balls Faced
|1831
|211
|96
|Avg
|24.36
|12
|10.9
|SR
|61.22
|62.55
|113.54
|Fours
|118
|7
|8
|Fifties
|8
|1
|0
|Sixies
|29
|1
|3
|Highest
|86
|53
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0