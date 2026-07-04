Lakshitha Rasanjana Manasinghe

Lakshitha Rasanjana Manasinghe

bowler

Full name:Lakshitha Rasanjana Manasinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka

Teams

2023 Teams

Colombo Nsl

Sinhalese Sports Club

Sri Lanka A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches361818
Innings681714
Overs971.1102.132.1
Balls---
Maidens9770
Runs3775461231
Wickets1292210
Avg29.2620.9523.1
SR45.1727.8619.3
Eco3.884.517.18
BB942
4w110
5w1100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches361818
Innings481211
Not outs211
Runs1121132109
Balls Faced183121196
Avg24.361210.9
SR61.2262.55113.54
Fours11878
Fifties810
Sixies2913
Highest865331
Hundreds000

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