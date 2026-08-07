Lalnunkima Varte
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lalnunkima Varte
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|12
|Innings
|7
|8
|11
|Overs
|58.0
|55.0
|33.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|245
|335
|303
|Wickets
|3
|11
|6
|Avg
|81.66
|30.45
|50.5
|SR
|116
|30
|33
|Eco
|4.22
|6.09
|9.18
|BB
|2
|5
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|12
|Innings
|10
|6
|4
|Not outs
|7
|1
|3
|Runs
|43
|15
|7
|Balls Faced
|89
|25
|17
|Avg
|14.33
|3
|7
|SR
|48.31
|60
|41.17
|Fours
|8
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|28
|15
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0