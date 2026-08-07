Lalnunkima Varte

Lalnunkima Varte

all rounder

Full name:Lalnunkima Varte
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51012
Innings7811
Overs58.055.033.0
Balls---
Maidens400
Runs245335303
Wickets3116
Avg81.6630.4550.5
SR1163033
Eco4.226.099.18
BB252
4w000
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51012
Innings1064
Not outs713
Runs43157
Balls Faced892517
Avg14.3337
SR48.316041.17
Fours820
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest28156
Hundreds000

Another Players

Jangra, Mohit

Jangra, Mohit

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Chopra, Agni

Chopra, Agni

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Lalhruai

Ralte, Lalhruai

Cariappa, KC

Cariappa, KC

Lalhruaizela

Lalhruaizela

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalthankhuma, Joseph

Lalthankhuma, Joseph