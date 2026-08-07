Lalrempuia
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lalrempuia
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|1
|Innings
|1
|5
|1
|Overs
|14.0
|29.0
|2.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|90
|172
|25
|Wickets
|3
|5
|0
|Avg
|30
|34.4
|0
|SR
|28
|34.8
|0
|Eco
|6.42
|5.93
|8.82
|BB
|3
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|5
|1
|Innings
|2
|3
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|0
|Runs
|4
|3
|5
|Balls Faced
|8
|10
|2
|Avg
|4
|1.5
|5
|SR
|50
|30
|250
|Fours
|1
|0
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|3
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0