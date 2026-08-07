Lalrempuia

Lalrempuia

all rounder

Full name:Lalrempuia
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mizoram

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151
Innings151
Overs14.029.02.5
Balls---
Maidens120
Runs9017225
Wickets350
Avg3034.40
SR2834.80
Eco6.425.938.82
BB330
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches151
Innings231
Not outs110
Runs435
Balls Faced8102
Avg41.55
SR5030250
Fours101
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest435
Hundreds000

Another Players

Jangra, Mohit

Jangra, Mohit

Goswami, Shreevats

Goswami, Shreevats

Chopra, Agni

Chopra, Agni

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Abhay, Uday Kumar

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Remruatdika

Ralte, Lalhruai

Ralte, Lalhruai

Cariappa, KC

Cariappa, KC

Lalhruaizela

Lalhruaizela

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalmuanzuala, F

Lalthankhuma, Joseph

Lalthankhuma, Joseph