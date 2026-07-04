Larry Migel Edwards

Larry Migel Edwards

all rounder

Full name:Larry Migel Edwards

Teams

2025 Teams

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21363
Innings36333
Overs731.4266.04.0
Balls---
Maidens160130
Runs1842113936
Wickets67450
Avg27.4925.310
SR65.5235.460
Eco2.514.289
BB940
4w330
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches21363
Innings32271
Not outs11121
Runs2461326
Balls Faced7192786
Avg11.718.80
SR34.2147.48100
Fours2381
Fifties000
Sixies210
Highest43216
Hundreds000

Another Players

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