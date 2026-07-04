Larry Migel Edwards
all rounder
|Full name:
|Larry Migel Edwards
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|36
|3
|Innings
|36
|33
|3
|Overs
|731.4
|266.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|160
|13
|0
|Runs
|1842
|1139
|36
|Wickets
|67
|45
|0
|Avg
|27.49
|25.31
|0
|SR
|65.52
|35.46
|0
|Eco
|2.51
|4.28
|9
|BB
|9
|4
|0
|4w
|3
|3
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|21
|36
|3
|Innings
|32
|27
|1
|Not outs
|11
|12
|1
|Runs
|246
|132
|6
|Balls Faced
|719
|278
|6
|Avg
|11.71
|8.8
|0
|SR
|34.21
|47.48
|100
|Fours
|23
|8
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|1
|0
|Highest
|43
|21
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0