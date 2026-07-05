Larry Sangma

Larry Sangma

batsman

Full name:Larry Sangma
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Meghalaya

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches72219
Innings171
Overs2.010.11.0
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs141037
Wickets030
Avg034.330
SR020.330
Eco710.137
BB010
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches72219
Innings122213
Not outs013
Runs145333145
Balls Faced254561140
Avg12.0815.8514.5
SR57.0859.35103.57
Fours152210
Fifties110
Sixies196
Highest516934
Hundreds000

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Marak, Kilco

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Sangma, Arien Bonchang

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Bishnoi, Rajesh

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Kurkalang, Sanvert Bernard

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Yadav, Sanjay

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Nagar, Yogesh

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