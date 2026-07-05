Larry Sangma
batsman
|Full name:
|Larry Sangma
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|22
|19
|Innings
|1
|7
|1
|Overs
|2.0
|10.1
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|14
|103
|7
|Wickets
|0
|3
|0
|Avg
|0
|34.33
|0
|SR
|0
|20.33
|0
|Eco
|7
|10.13
|7
|BB
|0
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|22
|19
|Innings
|12
|22
|13
|Not outs
|0
|1
|3
|Runs
|145
|333
|145
|Balls Faced
|254
|561
|140
|Avg
|12.08
|15.85
|14.5
|SR
|57.08
|59.35
|103.57
|Fours
|15
|22
|10
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|9
|6
|Highest
|51
|69
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0