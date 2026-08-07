Lauchie Ritchie Johns

Lauchie Ritchie Johns

wicket keeper

Full name:Lauchie Ritchie Johns
Nationality:New zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Northern Brave

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12293
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12293
Innings17243
Not outs141
Runs22223830
Balls Faced45924227
Avg13.8711.915
SR48.3698.34111.11
Fours35362
Fifties000
Sixies021
Highest402519
Hundreds000

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