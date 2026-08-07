Lauchie Ritchie Johns
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Lauchie Ritchie Johns
|Nationality:
|New zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|29
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|29
|3
|Innings
|17
|24
|3
|Not outs
|1
|4
|1
|Runs
|222
|238
|30
|Balls Faced
|459
|242
|27
|Avg
|13.87
|11.9
|15
|SR
|48.36
|98.34
|111.11
|Fours
|35
|36
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|1
|Highest
|40
|25
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0