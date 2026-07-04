Liam Alder
bowler
|Full name:
|Liam Alder
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|7
|Innings
|2
|4
|7
|Overs
|28.0
|36.1
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|5
|1
|Runs
|126
|134
|164
|Wickets
|1
|8
|12
|Avg
|126
|16.75
|13.66
|SR
|168
|27.12
|13
|Eco
|4.5
|3.7
|6.3
|BB
|1
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|7
|Innings
|1
|2
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|2
|Runs
|23
|8
|31
|Balls Faced
|63
|25
|25
|Avg
|23
|4
|15.5
|SR
|36.5
|32
|124
|Fours
|3
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|23
|8
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0