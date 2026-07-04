Liam Alder

Liam Alder

bowler

Full name:Liam Alder

Teams

2025 Teams

Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches147
Innings247
Overs28.036.126.0
Balls---
Maidens351
Runs126134164
Wickets1812
Avg12616.7513.66
SR16827.1213
Eco4.53.76.3
BB143
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches147
Innings124
Not outs002
Runs23831
Balls Faced632525
Avg23415.5
SR36.532124
Fours311
Fifties000
Sixies001
Highest23821
Hundreds000

Another Players

King, JP

King, JP

Whitehead, Sean

Whitehead, Sean

Makhosi, Lizo

Makhosi, Lizo

White, David

White, David

Nabe, Mthiwekhaya

Nabe, Mthiwekhaya

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

Bosch, Clayton Gregory

de Klerk, Jade

de Klerk, Jade

King, JP

King, JP

Ntuli, Tshepo

Ntuli, Tshepo

Heerden, George Van

Heerden, George Van