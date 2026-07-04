Liam Raymond Dudding
bowler
|Full name:
|Liam Raymond Dudding
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|8
|1
|Innings
|14
|8
|1
|Overs
|175.2
|54.0
|3.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|37
|3
|0
|Runs
|669
|359
|24
|Wickets
|23
|6
|1
|Avg
|29.08
|59.83
|24
|SR
|45.73
|54
|18
|Eco
|3.81
|6.64
|8
|BB
|8
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|8
|1
|Innings
|8
|4
|0
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|Runs
|43
|32
|0
|Balls Faced
|119
|38
|0
|Avg
|5.37
|32
|0
|SR
|36.13
|84.21
|0
|Fours
|6
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|19
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0