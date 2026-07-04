Liam Raymond Dudding

Liam Raymond Dudding

bowler

Full name:Liam Raymond Dudding
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches781
Innings1481
Overs175.254.03.0
Balls---
Maidens3730
Runs66935924
Wickets2361
Avg29.0859.8324
SR45.735418
Eco3.816.648
BB831
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches781
Innings840
Not outs030
Runs43320
Balls Faced119380
Avg5.37320
SR36.1384.210
Fours640
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest16190
Hundreds000

Another Players

Hancock, David

Hancock, David

Blundell, Tom

Blundell, Tom

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Woakes, Chris

Woakes, Chris

Vishvaka, Devan

Vishvaka, Devan

McPeake, Iain Geoffrey

McPeake, Iain Geoffrey

Bhula, Jakob

Bhula, Jakob

Georgeson, Luke

Georgeson, Luke

Fletcher, Luke

Fletcher, Luke

Bennett, Hamish

Bennett, Hamish