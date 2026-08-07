Lifa Ntanzi

Lifa Ntanzi

bowler

Full name:Lifa Ntanzi
Nationality:South Africa

Teams

2023 Teams

Dolphins

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches433
Innings733
Overs65.420.08.0
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs26911956
Wickets732
Avg38.4239.6628
SR56.284024
Eco4.095.957
BB311
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches433
Innings530
Not outs220
Runs3550
Balls Faced71100
Avg11.6650
SR49.29500
Fours510
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest2650
Hundreds000

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