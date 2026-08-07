Lifa Ntanzi
bowler
|Full name:
|Lifa Ntanzi
|Nationality:
|South Africa
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|3
|Innings
|7
|3
|3
|Overs
|65.4
|20.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|269
|119
|56
|Wickets
|7
|3
|2
|Avg
|38.42
|39.66
|28
|SR
|56.28
|40
|24
|Eco
|4.09
|5.95
|7
|BB
|3
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|3
|Innings
|5
|3
|0
|Not outs
|2
|2
|0
|Runs
|35
|5
|0
|Balls Faced
|71
|10
|0
|Avg
|11.66
|5
|0
|SR
|49.29
|50
|0
|Fours
|5
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|5
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0