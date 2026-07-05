Lohandre Lourens
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Lohandre Lourens
|Nationality:
|Namibia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|1
|12
|46
|13
|Innings
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|1
|12
|46
|13
|Innings
|22
|1
|22
|44
|13
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Runs
|549
|17
|538
|941
|306
|Balls Faced
|887
|15
|1028
|1465
|221
|Avg
|24.95
|26
|24.45
|22.4
|25.5
|SR
|61.89
|113.33
|52.33
|64.23
|138.46
|Fours
|60
|1
|61
|85
|29
|Fifties
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Sixies
|2
|1
|5
|10
|15
|Highest
|57
|17
|110
|60
|76
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0