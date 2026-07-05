Lohandre Lourens

Lohandre Lourens

wicket keeper

Full name:Lohandre Lourens
Nationality:Namibia

Teams

2025 Teams

Namibia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches231124613
Innings00100
Overs001.000
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs00900
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco00900
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches231124613
Innings221224413
Not outs01021
Runs54917538941306
Balls Faced8871510281465221
Avg24.952624.4522.425.5
SR61.89113.3352.3364.23138.46
Fours601618529
Fifties30242
Sixies2151015
Highest57171106076
Hundreds00100

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