Luke James Woodcock

Luke James Woodcock

bowler

Full name:Luke James Woodcock
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches43147129108
Innings4319811594
Overs27.210.02141.5818.5292.0
Balls-----
Maidens00537211
Runs15570615839932229
Wickets3114110593
Avg51.667043.6738.0223.96
SR54.666091.1446.7918.83
Eco5.6772.874.877.63
BB21643
4w00840
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches43147129108
Innings2025010367
Not outs10312128
Runs14078112008775
Balls Faced220175512645656
Avg14035.6624.4819.87
SR63.63044.575.91118.14
Fours1093213247
Fifties0042111
Sixies00434018
Highest11022010263
Hundreds001110

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