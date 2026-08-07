Luke James Woodcock
bowler
|Full name:
|Luke James Woodcock
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|147
|129
|108
|Innings
|4
|3
|198
|115
|94
|Overs
|27.2
|10.0
|2141.5
|818.5
|292.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|537
|21
|1
|Runs
|155
|70
|6158
|3993
|2229
|Wickets
|3
|1
|141
|105
|93
|Avg
|51.66
|70
|43.67
|38.02
|23.96
|SR
|54.66
|60
|91.14
|46.79
|18.83
|Eco
|5.67
|7
|2.87
|4.87
|7.63
|BB
|2
|1
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|8
|4
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|3
|147
|129
|108
|Innings
|2
|0
|250
|103
|67
|Not outs
|1
|0
|31
|21
|28
|Runs
|14
|0
|7811
|2008
|775
|Balls Faced
|22
|0
|17551
|2645
|656
|Avg
|14
|0
|35.66
|24.48
|19.87
|SR
|63.63
|0
|44.5
|75.91
|118.14
|Fours
|1
|0
|932
|132
|47
|Fifties
|0
|0
|42
|11
|1
|Sixies
|0
|0
|43
|40
|18
|Highest
|11
|0
|220
|102
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|11
|1
|0