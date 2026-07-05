Madushan Ravichandrakumar
bowler
|Full name:
|Madushan Ravichandrakumar
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|24
|24
|Innings
|36
|22
|20
|Overs
|389.0
|145.1
|63.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|33
|3
|0
|Runs
|1543
|800
|432
|Wickets
|54
|26
|20
|Avg
|28.57
|30.76
|21.6
|SR
|43.22
|33.5
|19.1
|Eco
|3.96
|5.51
|6.78
|BB
|8
|4
|3
|4w
|3
|1
|0
|5w
|3
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|23
|24
|24
|Innings
|32
|17
|20
|Not outs
|5
|2
|2
|Runs
|650
|283
|308
|Balls Faced
|866
|242
|246
|Avg
|24.07
|18.86
|17.11
|SR
|75.05
|116.94
|125.2
|Fours
|77
|27
|29
|Fifties
|4
|2
|1
|Sixies
|10
|10
|11
|Highest
|63
|80
|58
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0