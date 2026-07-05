Madushan Ravichandrakumar

Madushan Ravichandrakumar

bowler

Full name:Madushan Ravichandrakumar
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Sebastianites Cricket And Athletic Club

Sri Lanka Air Force SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232424
Innings362220
Overs389.0145.163.4
Balls---
Maidens3330
Runs1543800432
Wickets542620
Avg28.5730.7621.6
SR43.2233.519.1
Eco3.965.516.78
BB843
4w310
5w300
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches232424
Innings321720
Not outs522
Runs650283308
Balls Faced866242246
Avg24.0718.8617.11
SR75.05116.94125.2
Fours772729
Fifties421
Sixies101011
Highest638058
Hundreds000

Another Players

Parakrama, Udayawansha

Parakrama, Udayawansha

Edirisinghe, Chamikara

Edirisinghe, Chamikara

Wagaarachchi, Ashan

Wagaarachchi, Ashan

Liyanarachchi, Abhishek

Liyanarachchi, Abhishek

Dilshan, Thulina

Dilshan, Thulina

Rajapaksa, Rajapaksa Arachchige Charith Maduranga

Rajapaksa, Rajapaksa Arachchige Charith Maduranga

Madusanka, Lahiru

Madusanka, Lahiru

Silva, Dinuk Vishal

Silva, Dinuk Vishal

Mendis, Dulanjana

Mendis, Dulanjana

Jayawardena, Sachin

Jayawardena, Sachin