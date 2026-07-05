Edirisinghe Mudiyanselage Chamikara Dulanga Edirisinghe

Edirisinghe Mudiyanselage Chamikara Dulanga Edirisinghe

bowler

Full name:Edirisinghe Mudiyanselage Chamikara Dulanga Edirisinghe
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Sebastianites Cricket And Athletic Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches845136
Innings1434835
Overs2527.0380.3114.3
Balls---
Maidens407270
Runs82881438703
Wickets3147236
Avg26.3919.9719.52
SR48.2831.719.08
Eco3.273.776.13
BB1364
4w1831
5w1720
10w400

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches845136
Innings1182714
Not outs3594
Runs189223352
Balls Faced513547164
Avg22.7912.945.2
SR36.8449.4681.25
Fours201152
Fifties500
Sixies512
Highest654414
Hundreds000

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