Edirisinghe Mudiyanselage Chamikara Dulanga Edirisinghe
bowler
|Full name:
|Edirisinghe Mudiyanselage Chamikara Dulanga Edirisinghe
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|84
|51
|36
|Innings
|143
|48
|35
|Overs
|2527.0
|380.3
|114.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|407
|27
|0
|Runs
|8288
|1438
|703
|Wickets
|314
|72
|36
|Avg
|26.39
|19.97
|19.52
|SR
|48.28
|31.7
|19.08
|Eco
|3.27
|3.77
|6.13
|BB
|13
|6
|4
|4w
|18
|3
|1
|5w
|17
|2
|0
|10w
|4
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|84
|51
|36
|Innings
|118
|27
|14
|Not outs
|35
|9
|4
|Runs
|1892
|233
|52
|Balls Faced
|5135
|471
|64
|Avg
|22.79
|12.94
|5.2
|SR
|36.84
|49.46
|81.25
|Fours
|201
|15
|2
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|1
|2
|Highest
|65
|44
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0