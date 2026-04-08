Mahipal Krishan Lomror

Mahipal Krishan Lomror

all rounder

Full name:Mahipal Krishan Lomror
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):November 16, 1999 (23)
Zodiac Sign:Scorpio
Height:175 cm
Hometown:Rajasthan, India
Jersey Number:36
Batting Style:Left Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Slow Left arm Orthodox
Social Media:Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches424685
Innings523241
Overs504.0114.276.5
Balls---
Maidens7010
Runs1604624567
Wickets47119
Avg34.1256.7263
SR64.3462.3651.22
Eco3.185.457.37
BB522
4w200
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches424685
Innings704579
Not outs5314
Runs248117231727
Balls Faced497520801382
Avg38.1641.0226.56
SR49.8682.83124.96
Fours313147137
Fifties151710
Sixies354466
Highest13310178
Hundreds510

Mahipal Krishan Lomror Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

Another Players

Ayachi, Nakul

Ayachi, Nakul

Godara, Sumit

Godara, Sumit

Choudhary, M

Choudhary, M

Miller, David

Miller, David

Ahuja, Suraj

Ahuja, Suraj

Khan, Salman Faruk

Khan, Salman Faruk

Lamba, Abhimanyu

Lamba, Abhimanyu

Sudharsan, Sai

Sudharsan, Sai

Gautam, Amitkumar

Gautam, Amitkumar

Chahar, Rahul

Chahar, Rahul