Indian Premier League
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mahipal Krishan Lomror
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
|Date of Birth (Age):
|November 16, 1999 (23)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Scorpio
|Height:
|175 cm
|Hometown:
|Rajasthan, India
|Jersey Number:
|36
|Batting Style:
|Left Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Slow Left arm Orthodox
|Social Media:
|Instagram, Facebook
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|46
|85
|Innings
|52
|32
|41
|Overs
|504.0
|114.2
|76.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|70
|1
|0
|Runs
|1604
|624
|567
|Wickets
|47
|11
|9
|Avg
|34.12
|56.72
|63
|SR
|64.34
|62.36
|51.22
|Eco
|3.18
|5.45
|7.37
|BB
|5
|2
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|42
|46
|85
|Innings
|70
|45
|79
|Not outs
|5
|3
|14
|Runs
|2481
|1723
|1727
|Balls Faced
|4975
|2080
|1382
|Avg
|38.16
|41.02
|26.56
|SR
|49.86
|82.83
|124.96
|Fours
|313
|147
|137
|Fifties
|15
|17
|10
|Sixies
|35
|44
|66
|Highest
|133
|101
|78
|Hundreds
|5
|1
|0
Indian Premier League
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
DC
209
GT
210
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165