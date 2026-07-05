Mallikage Asiri Supeshala Jayathila

Mallikage Asiri Supeshala Jayathila

all rounder

Full name:Mallikage Asiri Supeshala Jayathila
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Sri Lanka Air Force SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches382925
Innings22157
Overs89.160.512.1
Balls---
Maidens720
Runs42830064
Wickets10164
Avg42.818.7516
SR53.522.8118.25
Eco4.84.935.26
BB464
4w001
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches382925
Innings582419
Not outs615
Runs1467417293
Balls Faced2916605232
Avg28.2118.1320.92
SR50.368.92126.29
Fours1453214
Fifties1001
Sixies27714
Highest1144768
Hundreds200

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