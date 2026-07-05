Mallikage Asiri Supeshala Jayathila
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mallikage Asiri Supeshala Jayathila
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|29
|25
|Innings
|22
|15
|7
|Overs
|89.1
|60.5
|12.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|2
|0
|Runs
|428
|300
|64
|Wickets
|10
|16
|4
|Avg
|42.8
|18.75
|16
|SR
|53.5
|22.81
|18.25
|Eco
|4.8
|4.93
|5.26
|BB
|4
|6
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|29
|25
|Innings
|58
|24
|19
|Not outs
|6
|1
|5
|Runs
|1467
|417
|293
|Balls Faced
|2916
|605
|232
|Avg
|28.21
|18.13
|20.92
|SR
|50.3
|68.92
|126.29
|Fours
|145
|32
|14
|Fifties
|10
|0
|1
|Sixies
|27
|7
|14
|Highest
|114
|47
|68
|Hundreds
|2
|0
|0