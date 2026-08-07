Manoj Adhikari

Manoj Adhikari

wicket keeper

Full name:Manoj Adhikari
Nationality:Bhutan
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2024 Teams

Bhutan

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3737
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches3737
Innings3434
Not outs0303
Runs818818
Balls Faced48444844
Avg2.66182.6618
SR16.6640.916.6640.9
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest8989
Hundreds0000

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