Manoj Adhikari
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Manoj Adhikari
|Nationality:
|Bhutan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|3
|7
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|3
|7
|Innings
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Not outs
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|8
|18
|8
|18
|Balls Faced
|48
|44
|48
|44
|Avg
|2.66
|18
|2.66
|18
|SR
|16.66
|40.9
|16.66
|40.9
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|8
|9
|8
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0