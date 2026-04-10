Jayden Seales

Jayden Seales

bowler

Full name:Jayden Seales
Nationality:Trinidad and Tobago
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Sussex

West Indies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches1010151627
Innings1910291625
Overs265.073.1377.5108.572.2
Balls-----
Maidens5337882
Runs8974451237623638
Wickets376511331
Avg24.2474.1624.2547.9220.58
SR42.9773.1644.4550.2314
Eco3.386.083.275.728.82
BB81834
4w10101
5w10200
10w00000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches1010151627
Innings1552255
Not outs82825
Runs411785172
Balls Faced18241295413
Avg5.855.666.075.660
SR22.5241.4628.8141.4666.66
Fours401300
Fifties00000
Sixies10100
Highest131633161
Hundreds00000

Jayden Seales Schedule & Results

County Championship

One-Day Cup

Caribbean Premier League

UpcomingJamaica Kingsmen vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Jamaica Kingsmen vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

JAM

JAM

ANT

ANT

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Lucia Kings

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

ANT

ANT

STL

STL

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

St. Lucia Kings vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

ANT

ANT

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

SKN

SKN

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

TKR

TKR

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

GAW

GAW

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

BAR

BAR

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN

SKN

ANT

ANT

UpcomingTrinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba

TKR

TKR

ANT

ANT

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

ANT

ANT

Jayden Seales News

View all

If you want to know everything first hand about the cricketer Jayden Seales, then you are in luck, as here we have collected all the latest news, from how the training sessions are going, to what tournaments the player has participated in.

West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand start ODI leg with narrow win

West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand start ODI leg with narrow win

New Zealand beat the West Indies by seven runs in the first ODI at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Daryl Mitchell’s century helped the visitors to a healthy 269/7 before Kyle Jamieson and Co restricted the visitors to eke out a narrow win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Jayden Seales03:54 PM, 05 November, 2025

West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter reacts as West Indies pull off narrow win in first T20I

Jayden Seales03:05 PM, 05 November, 2025

West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter in awe as Tim Robinson entertains sparse crowd with huge six

Jayden Seales09:39 PM, 27 October, 2025

West Indies tour of Bangladesh | Twitter reacts as West Indies start T20I series with 16-run win

Jayden Seales03:35 PM, 10 October, 2025

IND vs WI | Twitter amused as Seales teases Jaiswal to take him apart but nothing doing

International career

Jayden Seales is a cricketer from Trinidad who has made a name for himself in international cricket.

  • 2020
    • December 11: Seales played his first-class debut for West Indies A against New Zealand A during the West Indies tour of New Zealand.
    • February 17: He debuted in List A cricket for Trinidad and Tobago in the 2020–21 Super50 Cup.
  • 2021
    • March: Seales was named as a developmental player by Cricket West Indies for the first Test against Sri Lanka.
    • June 8: Seales was picked for the West Indies squad for the first Test against South Africa. He made his Test debut on June 6, 2021. In a tough match, Seales took three wickets, including one in his first over.
    • August: Seales took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket against Pakistan (5/55 in the second innings). He became the youngest West Indian cricketer to do so.
  • 2022
    • December: Seales was included in the West Indies' ODI squad for their series against Ireland.
    • May: He was also selected for the West Indies' ODI squads for series against the Netherlands and Pakistan.
    • June 4: Seales made his ODI debut for the West Indies against the Netherlands.
  • 2023
    • August 1: Seales played his last ODI for the West Indies in a match against India.
    • August: During the third ODI between the West Indies and India, Seales was wrongly ruled out, but the umpires later corrected the decision and ruled him not out.
  • 2024
    • January: Seales had an impressive performance in a Test match between the West Indies and Bangladesh in Kingston, Jamaica. He finished with figures of 15.5-10-5-4, the most economical figures in Test cricket since 1977 (with a minimum of 60 balls).
    • 2024: Seales was ranked second in the ICC Test player rankings for his economic bowling performance.
    • After the South Africa Test series: Seales climbed 13 places in the ICC Test rankings to 13th, his best ranking.
    • 2024: Seales was named Player of the Series in the West Indies' Test series against Bangladesh. He took 10 wickets in two matches (2/42, 3/45, 4/5, and 1/46).
  • 2025
    • January: In a Test match between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan, Seales took three crucial wickets to help the West Indies take control of the match in the World Test Championship cycle.
    • As of 2025, Seales has played 18 Test matches, scored 124 runs (average of 8), played 17 ODIs, scoring 22 runs (average of 6), and 1 T20I with 4 runs.

Leagues Participation

Jayden Seales has taken part in various T20 leagues, where he has displayed his cricketing skills.

Lanka Premier League

In November 2021, Seales joined the Lanka Premier League to play for Jaffna Kings. He helped the team win their first match of the tournament by taking two wickets. Seales played 7 matches in total during this season.

Year

Team

Notes

2021

Jaffna Kings

Played 7 matches, took 2 wickets in one match

Caribbean Premier League

Seales played his first Caribbean Premier League match on August 18, 2020, for the Trinbago Knight Riders, taking one wicket. He participated in the 2021 season, playing in multiple matches. His stats from the season include 6 matches, 132 runs, 160 shots, 4 wickets, and an average of 2/12. Seales continued to play in the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

Year

Team

Notes

2020–present

Trinbago Knight Riders

Played 12 matches, took 4 wickets in total

Domestic career

Jayden Seales showed his cricket skills early on. At 11, coaches and scouts noticed his ability to bowl fast. He joined local clubs and quickly gained attention for his accuracy and bounce.

He debuted in first-class cricket on 11 December 2020, playing for West Indies A against New Zealand A during the tour of New Zealand. Seales then played his first List A match for Trinidad and Tobago in the 2020–21 Super50 Cup on 17 February 2021.

On 18 August 2020, Seales made his debut in the Caribbean Premier League with the Trinbago Knight Riders. He took one wicket in that match.

In 2024, Seales played in the first seven league matches for Sussex. He took 38 wickets at an average of 25.29. His best performance was 5 for 29 against Derbyshire, helping Sussex top the second division of the championship.

Records and achievements

Jayden Seales has achieved several important records in his cricket career:

  • Lowest cost-per-serve ratio in Test history: Seales set this record against Bangladesh in Jamaica with a ratio of 0.31 in 15.5 innings, for players with at least 90 innings.
  • Best cost-per-ball ratio among men in Tests since 1978: He holds the best ratio for innings with at least 10 balls bowled.
  • ICC Test ranking: As of August 2024, Seales reached 13th place in the ICC Men’s Test Rankings after his strong performance against South Africa, where he took 9 wickets.
  • ICC Men’s Player of the Month nomination: Seales was nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award in August 2024.
  • Player of the Series (2024): Seales earned this award during the series against England for taking 13 wickets in three matches.

Personal life

Jayden comes from a cricket-loving family. His grandfather, Nigel, played club cricket in the Caribbean, while his father, Larry, and uncle, Neil, were both fast bowlers. Cricket runs in the family, with Jayden's cousin, Jalarni Seale, also playing the sport. His mother, Anne-Marie, is another key figure in his life.

Finance

In 2024, Jayden Seales' net worth was estimated at 7 crore. His financial standing has steadily grown thanks to his successful cricket career.

Scandals

Jayden Seales has faced some controversies during his career. In December 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) fined him for violating the Players' Code of Conduct during a Test match between the West Indies and Bangladesh. He was accused of making aggressive gestures toward the Bangladesh dressing room after taking a wicket. As a result, Seales was fined 25% of his match fee and received a penalty point, marking his first violation within a 24-month period. Earlier, in 2021, Seales had been reprimanded for using inappropriate language after dismissing Pakistan's Hassan Ali, an incident that led to further disciplinary action.

Fans

Jayden Seales has garnered a strong fan following. In December 2024, fans took to Twitter to celebrate his achievements, particularly after his standout performance in the second Test match against Bangladesh. On Instagram, he has accumulated 30k followers, reflecting his growing popularity among cricket fans.

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