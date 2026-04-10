Jayden Seales News View all If you want to know everything first hand about the cricketer Jayden Seales, then you are in luck, as here we have collected all the latest news, from how the training sessions are going, to what tournaments the player has participated in. West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter impressed as New Zealand start ODI leg with narrow win New Zealand beat the West Indies by seven runs in the first ODI at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday. Daryl Mitchell’s century helped the visitors to a healthy 269/7 before Kyle Jamieson and Co restricted the visitors to eke out a narrow win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Jayden Seales West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter reacts as West Indies pull off narrow win in first T20I Jayden Seales West Indies tour of New Zealand | Twitter in awe as Tim Robinson entertains sparse crowd with huge six Jayden Seales West Indies tour of Bangladesh | Twitter reacts as West Indies start T20I series with 16-run win Jayden Seales IND vs WI | Twitter amused as Seales teases Jaiswal to take him apart but nothing doing

International career

Jayden Seales is a cricketer from Trinidad who has made a name for himself in international cricket.

2020

December 11: Seales played his first-class debut for West Indies A against New Zealand A during the West Indies tour of New Zealand. February 17: He debuted in List A cricket for Trinidad and Tobago in the 2020–21 Super50 Cup.

2021

March: Seales was named as a developmental player by Cricket West Indies for the first Test against Sri Lanka. June 8: Seales was picked for the West Indies squad for the first Test against South Africa. He made his Test debut on June 6, 2021. In a tough match, Seales took three wickets, including one in his first over. August: Seales took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket against Pakistan (5/55 in the second innings). He became the youngest West Indian cricketer to do so.

2022 December: Seales was included in the West Indies' ODI squad for their series against Ireland. May: He was also selected for the West Indies' ODI squads for series against the Netherlands and Pakistan. June 4: Seales made his ODI debut for the West Indies against the Netherlands.

2023 August 1: Seales played his last ODI for the West Indies in a match against India. August: During the third ODI between the West Indies and India, Seales was wrongly ruled out, but the umpires later corrected the decision and ruled him not out.

2024

January: Seales had an impressive performance in a Test match between the West Indies and Bangladesh in Kingston, Jamaica. He finished with figures of 15.5-10-5-4, the most economical figures in Test cricket since 1977 (with a minimum of 60 balls). 2024: Seales was ranked second in the ICC Test player rankings for his economic bowling performance. After the South Africa Test series: Seales climbed 13 places in the ICC Test rankings to 13th, his best ranking. 2024: Seales was named Player of the Series in the West Indies' Test series against Bangladesh. He took 10 wickets in two matches (2/42, 3/45, 4/5, and 1/46).

2025

January: In a Test match between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan, Seales took three crucial wickets to help the West Indies take control of the match in the World Test Championship cycle. As of 2025, Seales has played 18 Test matches, scored 124 runs (average of 8), played 17 ODIs, scoring 22 runs (average of 6), and 1 T20I with 4 runs.



Leagues Participation

Jayden Seales has taken part in various T20 leagues, where he has displayed his cricketing skills.

Lanka Premier League

In November 2021, Seales joined the Lanka Premier League to play for Jaffna Kings. He helped the team win their first match of the tournament by taking two wickets. Seales played 7 matches in total during this season.

Year Team Notes 2021 Jaffna Kings Played 7 matches, took 2 wickets in one match

Caribbean Premier League

Seales played his first Caribbean Premier League match on August 18, 2020, for the Trinbago Knight Riders, taking one wicket. He participated in the 2021 season, playing in multiple matches. His stats from the season include 6 matches, 132 runs, 160 shots, 4 wickets, and an average of 2/12. Seales continued to play in the 2022 and 2024 seasons.

Year Team Notes 2020–present Trinbago Knight Riders Played 12 matches, took 4 wickets in total

Domestic career

Jayden Seales showed his cricket skills early on. At 11, coaches and scouts noticed his ability to bowl fast. He joined local clubs and quickly gained attention for his accuracy and bounce.

He debuted in first-class cricket on 11 December 2020, playing for West Indies A against New Zealand A during the tour of New Zealand. Seales then played his first List A match for Trinidad and Tobago in the 2020–21 Super50 Cup on 17 February 2021.

On 18 August 2020, Seales made his debut in the Caribbean Premier League with the Trinbago Knight Riders. He took one wicket in that match.

In 2024, Seales played in the first seven league matches for Sussex. He took 38 wickets at an average of 25.29. His best performance was 5 for 29 against Derbyshire, helping Sussex top the second division of the championship.

Records and achievements

Jayden Seales has achieved several important records in his cricket career:

Lowest cost-per-serve ratio in Test history: Seales set this record against Bangladesh in Jamaica with a ratio of 0.31 in 15.5 innings, for players with at least 90 innings.

Best cost-per-ball ratio among men in Tests since 1978: He holds the best ratio for innings with at least 10 balls bowled.

ICC Test ranking: As of August 2024, Seales reached 13th place in the ICC Men’s Test Rankings after his strong performance against South Africa, where he took 9 wickets.

ICC Men’s Player of the Month nomination: Seales was nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award in August 2024.

Player of the Series (2024): Seales earned this award during the series against England for taking 13 wickets in three matches.

Personal life

Jayden comes from a cricket-loving family. His grandfather, Nigel, played club cricket in the Caribbean, while his father, Larry, and uncle, Neil, were both fast bowlers. Cricket runs in the family, with Jayden's cousin, Jalarni Seale, also playing the sport. His mother, Anne-Marie, is another key figure in his life.

Finance

In 2024, Jayden Seales' net worth was estimated at 7 crore. His financial standing has steadily grown thanks to his successful cricket career.

Scandals

Jayden Seales has faced some controversies during his career. In December 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) fined him for violating the Players' Code of Conduct during a Test match between the West Indies and Bangladesh. He was accused of making aggressive gestures toward the Bangladesh dressing room after taking a wicket. As a result, Seales was fined 25% of his match fee and received a penalty point, marking his first violation within a 24-month period. Earlier, in 2021, Seales had been reprimanded for using inappropriate language after dismissing Pakistan's Hassan Ali, an incident that led to further disciplinary action.

Fans

Jayden Seales has garnered a strong fan following. In December 2024, fans took to Twitter to celebrate his achievements, particularly after his standout performance in the second Test match against Bangladesh. On Instagram, he has accumulated 30k followers, reflecting his growing popularity among cricket fans.