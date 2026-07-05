Mathew Ford
batsman
|Full name:
|Mathew Ford
|Nationality:
|Ireland
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|25
|Innings
|3
|7
|Overs
|21.0
|19.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|122
|115
|Wickets
|1
|7
|Avg
|122
|16.42
|SR
|126
|16.28
|Eco
|5.8
|6.05
|BB
|1
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|14
|25
|Innings
|12
|22
|Not outs
|6
|8
|Runs
|254
|355
|Balls Faced
|240
|268
|Avg
|42.33
|25.35
|SR
|105.83
|132.46
|Fours
|23
|41
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|5
|11
|Highest
|71
|63
|Hundreds
|0
|0