Mathew Ford

Mathew Ford

batsman

Full name:Mathew Ford
Nationality:Ireland
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Munster Reds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches1425
Innings37
Overs21.019.0
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs122115
Wickets17
Avg12216.42
SR12616.28
Eco5.86.05
BB12
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches1425
Innings1222
Not outs68
Runs254355
Balls Faced240268
Avg42.3325.35
SR105.83132.46
Fours2341
Fifties22
Sixies511
Highest7163
Hundreds00

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