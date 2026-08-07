Matthew Craig Weeks
all rounder
|Full name:
|Matthew Craig Weeks
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|6
|2
|Innings
|3
|6
|2
|Overs
|32.5
|41.5
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|143
|250
|38
|Wickets
|2
|6
|1
|Avg
|71.5
|41.66
|38
|SR
|98.5
|41.83
|24
|Eco
|4.35
|5.97
|9.5
|BB
|1
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|6
|2
|Innings
|3
|5
|1
|Not outs
|0
|2
|0
|Runs
|34
|48
|1
|Balls Faced
|117
|52
|1
|Avg
|11.33
|16
|1
|SR
|29.05
|92.3
|100
|Fours
|3
|3
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|14
|21
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0