Matthew Craig Weeks

Matthew Craig Weeks

all rounder

Full name:Matthew Craig Weeks
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Stags

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches262
Innings362
Overs32.541.54.0
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs14325038
Wickets261
Avg71.541.6638
SR98.541.8324
Eco4.355.979.5
BB141
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches262
Innings351
Not outs020
Runs34481
Balls Faced117521
Avg11.33161
SR29.0592.3100
Fours330
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest14211
Hundreds000

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