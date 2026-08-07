Matthew James Taylor

Matthew James Taylor

batsman

Full name:Matthew James Taylor
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches72332
Innings81611
Overs47.344.518.0
Balls---
Maidens1000
Runs185353169
Wickets461
Avg46.2558.83169
SR71.2544.83108
Eco3.897.879.38
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches72332
Innings112126
Not outs257
Runs247389362
Balls Faced439423259
Avg27.4424.3119.05
SR56.2691.96139.76
Fours393526
Fifties011
Sixies31324
Highest495665
Hundreds000

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