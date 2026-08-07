Matthew James Taylor
batsman
|Full name:
|Matthew James Taylor
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|23
|32
|Innings
|8
|16
|11
|Overs
|47.3
|44.5
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|0
|Runs
|185
|353
|169
|Wickets
|4
|6
|1
|Avg
|46.25
|58.83
|169
|SR
|71.25
|44.83
|108
|Eco
|3.89
|7.87
|9.38
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|23
|32
|Innings
|11
|21
|26
|Not outs
|2
|5
|7
|Runs
|247
|389
|362
|Balls Faced
|439
|423
|259
|Avg
|27.44
|24.31
|19.05
|SR
|56.26
|91.96
|139.76
|Fours
|39
|35
|26
|Fifties
|0
|1
|1
|Sixies
|3
|13
|24
|Highest
|49
|56
|65
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0