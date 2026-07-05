Mauritius Valentine Ngupita
bowler
|Full name:
|Mauritius Valentine Ngupita
|Nationality:
|Namibia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Innings
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Overs
|3.0
|25.0
|5.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|22
|98
|19
|74
|Wickets
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Avg
|0
|98
|9.5
|37
|SR
|0
|150
|15
|33
|Eco
|7.33
|3.92
|3.8
|6.72
|BB
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Innings
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Not outs
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|10
|2
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|100
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0