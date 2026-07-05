Mauritius Valentine Ngupita

Mauritius Valentine Ngupita

bowler

Full name:Mauritius Valentine Ngupita
Nationality:Namibia

Teams

2023 Teams

Namibia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1214
Innings1214
Overs3.025.05.011.0
Balls----
Maidens0400
Runs22981974
Wickets0122
Avg0989.537
SR01501533
Eco7.333.923.86.72
BB0121
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1214
Innings0410
Not outs0210
Runs0020
Balls Faced01020
Avg0000
SR001000
Fours0000
Fifties0000
Sixies0000
Highest0020
Hundreds0000

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