MD Ashiqur Zaman

MD Ashiqur Zaman

all rounder

Full name:MD Ashiqur Zaman
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2024 Teams

Rangpur Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches692
Innings1092
Overs130.071.07.0
Balls---
Maidens3550
Runs31235176
Wickets1580
Avg20.843.870
SR5253.250
Eco2.44.9410.85
BB620
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches692
Innings851
Not outs120
Runs74550
Balls Faced128552
Avg10.5718.330
SR57.811000
Fours560
Fifties000
Sixies510
Highest21170
Hundreds000

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