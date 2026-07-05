MD Ashiqur Zaman
all rounder
|Full name:
|MD Ashiqur Zaman
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|2
|Innings
|10
|9
|2
|Overs
|130.0
|71.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|35
|5
|0
|Runs
|312
|351
|76
|Wickets
|15
|8
|0
|Avg
|20.8
|43.87
|0
|SR
|52
|53.25
|0
|Eco
|2.4
|4.94
|10.85
|BB
|6
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|9
|2
|Innings
|8
|5
|1
|Not outs
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|74
|55
|0
|Balls Faced
|128
|55
|2
|Avg
|10.57
|18.33
|0
|SR
|57.81
|100
|0
|Fours
|5
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|1
|0
|Highest
|21
|17
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0