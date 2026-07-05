International career

Meghna Singh, born on June 18, 1994, is an Indian cricketer who plays for Railways. She is a right-arm medium pacer and a lower-order batter. Meghna is known for her skill in outswing bowling. She has the ability to play important roles with the bat as well. Meghna was one of three uncapped players selected for India's tour to Australia. Along with her, Yastika Bhatia and Renuka Singh joined the squad for the tour. This opportunity allowed Meghna to prove herself on the international stage.

2021

WODI Debut: September 21, 2021, against Australia at Mackay.

WTest Debut: September 30 - October 3, 2021, against Australia at Carrara.

Call-up to India Women's Cricket Team: August 2021, for the series against Australia, including the one-off Test match.

2022

WT20I Debut: July 29, 2022, against Australia at Birmingham (Commonwealth Games).

Selected for 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup: January 2022, in New Zealand.

Chosen for 2022 Commonwealth Games: July 2022, cricket tournament in Birmingham, England.

2023

Last WODI Match: July 22, 2023, against Bangladesh at Mirpur.

Meghna played 17 WODIs and scored 33 runs with an average of 11, hitting 4 fours in total.

Career Stats

Test Career: 1 match played, 2 runs scored.

ODI Career: 17 matches, 33 runs scored with an average of 11.

T20I Career: 9 matches, 1 run scored with an average of 1.

Leagues Participation

In December 2023, Meghna Singh’s talent was recognized when Gujarat Giants signed her at the Women's Premier League auction for the 2024 season. This move was an important milestone in her career as she joined one of the top teams in the league.

Women's Premier League

In December 2023, Meghna Singh was signed by Gujarat Giants for the 2024 Women's Premier League season. This move highlighted her skill and importance in Indian domestic cricket. Singh’s performance in domestic leagues helped her secure this opportunity, and she continues to make significant contributions to the team.

Year Team Notes 2023/2024 Gujarat Giants 14 Runs and 6 wickets 2024/2025 Gujarat Giants 6 Runs and 4 wickets

Domestic career

Meghna Singh started her domestic cricket career with Uttar Pradesh from 2012/13 to 2019/20. Since 2017/18, she has played for Railways. Growing up, Meghna didn’t have a local girls’ team to play with, so she played with boys in her area. Every day, she would travel 24 kilometers from Kasba Kotwali to Nehru Stadium in Bijnore for her training, waking up at 4 am.

In 2019, Meghna’s strong performances in domestic cricket caught attention. She joined Velocity in the 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge after Mansi Joshi could not play due to a positive COVID-19 test. In 2022, Meghna played for the Supernovas team and helped them win against Trailblazers by 49 runs.

Her success in domestic cricket led to her being picked by Gujarat Giants at the 2024 Women's Premier League auction, showing her growing importance in the game.

Records and achievements

Meghna Singh is the second woman cricketer from Uttar Pradesh to play for the Indian national team. The first was Poonam Yadav, a spinner.

2022 Commonwealth Games: Won a Silver Medal with the Indian women’s cricket team.

2024 Women's Premier League (WPL): Took 4 wickets in match 10 against Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals scored 163/8 in 20 overs.

Best Bowling Figures: WTest: 2/54 WODI: 3/26 WT20I: 1/6



In December 2023, Meghna Singh joined Gujarat Giants for the 2024 Women's Premier League season.

Personal life

Meghna Singh comes from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. She grew up with a strong support system from her family, especially her father, Vijay Singh, who worked as a security guard, and her mother, Reena Singh, who worked as an ASHA worker.

Family

Meghna has three younger sisters, including Garima Singh and Pratiksha Singh. Her grandfather, Prem Pal Singh, worked as a sub-inspector with UP Police. Her grandmother’s name is Asha Thakur.

Financial Status

Meghna Singh’s net worth is between $100,000 and $1M as of 2025.

Scandals

Meghna faced some challenges with her bowling, especially in making the ball invisible to right-handers and lacking control at times. However, in 2022, she played a crucial role in the Women's Cricket World Cup by taking the wicket of West Indies captain Stafani Taylor.

Fans

Meghna is active on social media. Her Instagram handle is @singh_meghna_16, and she also has a Twitter account, @meghnasingh795.