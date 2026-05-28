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International career

Harleen Kaur Deol is a right-handed batter and a part-time leg-spinner who made her mark in international cricket at a young age. Here’s a breakdown of her career through the years:

2015: Harleen scored her first century in an Inter-zonal tournament against the East Zone.

2017: She became the second-highest run-scorer in the Inter-zonal tournament.

February 22, 2019: Harleen made her Women’s One Day International (WODI) debut for India against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

March 4, 2019: She debuted in the Women’s T20 International (WT20I) format against England.

July 2021: Harleen caught everyone’s attention with a stunning catch during a T20 series against England. Positioned at long-off, she leapt to take a catch near the boundary, tossing the ball in the air before stepping out and re-entering to complete the catch. Her athleticism earned praise from cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2020: She joined India’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

2022: Harleen represented India at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

December 2023: Harleen joined India’s squad for the one-off Test match against England.

2024: Harleen’s international career was temporarily paused due to a knee injury she sustained during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season. She had to leave the tournament after injuring her knee in a match against UP Warriorz.

December 24, 2024: Harleen played her most recent ODI match against the West Indies.

2024: She also represented India in the ODI series against Australia.

Leagues Participation

Harleen Deol has played in several major cricket leagues, including the Women's Premier League (WPL) and the Women's T20 Challenge.

Women's Premier League

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has been a key competition for Harleen. She joined the league and showed her skills with both the bat and ball.

Year Team Role Details 2023 Gujarat Giants Batter/All-rounder Harleen scored 202 runs at a strike rate of 125.46, impressing with her consistent performances throughout the season. 2024 Injury (Out) N/A Harleen couldn’t finish the season after a knee injury during a match against UP Warriorz in Bengaluru. 2025 Gujarat Giants Batter/All-rounder Harleen was bought for 1.90 crores by Gujarat Giants for the 2025 season.

Women's T20 Challenge

Harleen also took part in the Women's T20 Challenge, where she played for different teams over the years.

Year Team Role Details 2019–2020 Trailblazers Batter/All-rounder Harleen made her debut for Trailblazers in May 2019, playing against Supernovas. She scored important runs alongside Smriti Mandhana. 2022 Supernovas Batter/All-rounder In 2022, Harleen joined Supernovas, continuing to perform well in the competition.

Harleen Deol's involvement in these leagues has helped her develop into a key player, proving her abilities both in domestic and international cricket.

Domestic career

Harleen Deol started her domestic cricket career at the age of 12 with Punjab. Even at a young age, she showed strong skills and determination. Later, she moved to Himachal Pradesh, where the training and coaching were better, helping her grow as a cricketer.

In her early years, Harleen performed consistently with both the bat and ball. Coaches and selectors quickly noticed her ability to handle pressure, and she became a reliable all-rounder. She also played in age-group tournaments for Himachal Pradesh, where her performances confirmed her potential as a batter and off-spin bowler.

Records and achievements

Harleen Deol has achieved a lot in her cricket career, both in India and internationally.

In ODIs, she has played 9 matches and batted in 8 innings. She scored 1,206 runs, with an average of 77 and a strike rate of 29.42. Her highest score in an ODI is 292, and she has scored 2 centuries.

In T20Is, Harleen has appeared in 24 matches and batted in 17 innings. She made 2,251 runs at an average of 52 and a strike rate of 16.73. Her highest score in T20Is is 296, with 1 century.

Harleen also played in the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia as part of the Indian team. In 2022, she represented India in the cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

In the 2023 Women's Premier League, Harleen joined the Gujarat Giants and scored 202 runs with a strike rate of 125.46.

Her career reached another milestone when she was selected for India’s Test squad for the one-off Test against England in December 2023.

Personal life

Harleen Kaur Deol was born in Chandigarh, India, where she grew up in a family that valued education and sports. From a young age, Harleen enjoyed playing cricket with her brother and friends in the neighborhood. She studied at Yadavindra Public School in Mohali, where she performed well in both academics and sports. She scored above 80% in her board exams, which showed her ability to manage both studies and cricket.

Family

Harleen’s family has always supported her. Her father, Baghel Singh Deol, and her mother, Charanjit Kaur Deol, have always encouraged her to follow her dreams. She has a brother named Manjot Singh Deol, who works as a dental surgeon.

Harleen is unmarried, and there is no public information about her boyfriend.

Finances

As of 2024, Harleen’s net worth is around $1 million.

Cars and House

There is no information available about Harleen's cars or house.

Fans

Harleen became well-known in India for her cricket performances. She gained popularity in May 2019 after scoring 100 runs with Smitri Mandhana in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Her reputation grew further after taking a stunning catch in a T20 series against England in July 2021. She is now a popular cricketer and has represented India in major tournaments like the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup and the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She is also very popular on social media, with 2.1 million followers on Instagram.