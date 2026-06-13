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International career

Phoebe Litchfield has had an impressive start to her international cricket career, quickly making an impact. Here are the key moments of her journey with the Australian team:

2022 January: Named in Australia's A squad for the series against England A. November: Selected for the T20I squad for the series against India.

2022 (December) T20I debut: 11 December 2022 against India. ODI debut: 16 January 2023 against Pakistan.

2023 January: Became the youngest Australian to score an ODI fifty with 78 against Pakistan. March: Selected for the Ashes series (Test, ODI, and T20I). June: Test debut: 22 June 2023 against England. July: Scored 106 against Ireland for her first white-ball century. September: Named in the ODI and T20I squads for the West Indies series. October: Scored 50 in T20I against the West Indies.

2024 January: Scored 119 against India for her second ODI century. August: Named in Australia's squad for the 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. December: Selected for the 2025 Women's Ashes series.



Litchfield’s rise through the ranks has seen her become an important player for Australia in all formats.

Leagues Participation

Phoebe Litchfield has joined several top leagues and has shown her skills worldwide. Below are the details of her participation in these leagues:

Women's Premier League

In December 2023, Litchfield was bought by the Gujarat Giants during the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. The bidding started at Rs 30 lakh but increased, and Gujarat Giants won her for Rs 1 crore. The UP Warriors also competed but decided to stop bidding.

As of February 2025, Litchfield plays for Gujarat Giants in the 2025 WPL. She said the WPL gives her the chance to learn from top players and get ready for the Women's World Cup in India.

Year Team Notes 2024 Gujarat Giants Bought for Rs 1 crore at the auction 2025 Gujarat Giants Playing in WPL 2025

Women's Big Bash League

Litchfield joined the Sydney Thunder at 16 in 2019. She quickly became known for being the youngest player to score a half-century in WBBL. In 2020, she helped her team win the WBBL title, though she did not bat in the final.

In 2024, at 21, she became the youngest permanent captain of a WBBL team. Litchfield later extended her contract for three more years.

Year Team Notes 2019 Sydney Thunder WBBL debut at 16 2020 Sydney Thunder Helped win the WBBL 2020-21 title 2024 Sydney Thunder Became the youngest permanent captain at 21 2024 Sydney Thunder Extended contract for three more years

The Hundred

Litchfield played for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred in 2023. She had good performances, including scoring 68 from 45 balls against the Oval Invincibles to help her team win. She also scored 39 from 29 balls in a win over Manchester Originals.

Year Team Notes 2023 Northern Superchargers Scored well in key matches

Domestic career

Phoebe Litchfield has been part of the New South Wales Breakers team in the Women's National Cricket League (WNCL) since the 2019/20 season. She played her first WBBL match in October 2019 at 16, scoring 26 runs off 22 balls. In her second match, she became the youngest player to score a half-century in the WBBL.

In November 2020, at 17, she helped Sydney Thunder win the WBBL 2020-21 title. She didn’t bat in the final but took a key catch to dismiss Alana King. In October 2024, Litchfield became the youngest player to become permanent captain of a WBBL team at 21 years old.

Records and achievements

Phoebe Litchfield has achieved several records and awards in her cricket career:

2023: Scored 52 runs off 19 balls, hitting five sixes, tying Sophie Devine’s 2015 record.

2023: Set a record with 260 runs in a three-match ODI series against India, the first female cricketer to score over 50 runs in every match of a series.

2023: Broke Meg Lanning's record of 246 runs in a three-match ODI series against New Zealand (2016).

January 2024: Scored 119 runs in an ODI match against India.

2023: Won the ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

December 2023: Named Player of the Series in the three-match ODI series against India.

October 2023: Set the record for the fastest fifty in a women’s T20I, scoring 50 in 18 balls against the West Indies.

2024: Bought by Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League auction.

Personal life

Phoebe was raised in Orange, New South Wales, and attended Kinross Wolaroi School. As a child, she often played cricket with her father on the tennis court. Her mother, Catherine, had a passion for musical theater.

Finance

As of February 2025, Phoebe Litchfield's net worth is estimated at $2.96 million, according to peopleai.com.

Scandals

In the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, Litchfield was involved in a conflict during a match between India and Australia. In the 17th over, Litchfield attempted a reverse kick against Deepti Sharma but missed. Initially, she was given a wicket, but the decision was reconsidered after the third umpire determined the ball had fallen over the wicket line. Indian players, including vice-captain Sriti Mandana, protested the change, arguing Litchfield's stance could have affected the decision. However, according to Law 36.1.2, the stance change does not affect the outcome.

Fans

By January 2025, Phoebe Litchfield had gained a significant following in the cricket world. She plays for Australia and captains the Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She has 80k followers on Instagram.